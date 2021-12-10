Hawley breaks through and is headed to the state championship game

We get to say, ‘The Hawley Bearcats are headed to the state championship game,’ for the first time ever.

Head coach Mitch Ables team survived their battle with Marlin on Thursday night and claimed a 19-12 victory.

The Bearcats are playoff regulars, as of late, but for the longest time, they were stuck in the second and third round.

This year, they broke through, and their coach couldn’t be more proud.

Ables said, “We were stuck on the second round for a while, and then we finally got over that step, and Cisco knocked us off last year. That’s a testament to the kids for not checking it in. That’s three knock down, drag outs in a row that we’ve come out on top. I can’t say enough about my kids.”

Kason O’Shields said, “We had a chance. We knew we had a chance. We just had to put the cards together and play with all of our heart. We’ve been coming in since August 2 putting in the work, putting in the hours just to be here.”

Diontay Ramon said, “It’s so exciting, man. I think I’ve got to say. I’m going to take something from Kobe Bryant, ‘Job’s not done. We’re not finished, yet.'”

Ramon is exactly right.

The Bearcats have one moer game left, and one more win to claim a state title.

They take on powerhouse Shiner for the championship on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 7 p.m.