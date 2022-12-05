The 11-man high school football playoffs are headed to state semifinals, and three Big Country teams are mentioned in the Harris Ratings Top 10 this week.

Hawley and Cisco are in the Class 2A Division I ratings. Hawley moves up a spot after beating Cisco in the regional final to number two. The Bearcats take on number three Crawford on Thursday night for a berth in the state championship game on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Mineral Wells. Cisco stays put at number seven even after the loss to the Bearcats.

The Albany Lions are ranked second for the second week in a row in the Class 2A Division II ratings. Like Hawley, the Lions are in the semifinals for the second year in a row and the ninth time under the leadership of head coach Denney Faith. Albany faces New Home on Thursday night in Sweetwater at 7 p.m.

HARRIS RATINGS

Class 2A Div. I

2)Hawley(14-0)

7)Cisco(11-3)

Class 2A Div. II

2)Albany