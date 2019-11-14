Hawley confident in return to regional tournament

The Hawley Lady Bearcats are headed back to the Class 2A Region I Tournament this weekend.

This is a return trip for head coach Amy Eckoff’s team, and they are red-hot.

Hawley swept the last five matches and eleven of the last thirteen matches.

The Lady Bearcats lost last year in the region semifinals, and the girls say they are excited about returning to region.

Caitlin Crow said, “We’re ready to play, we’re nervous but we’re also ready to face our opponent and hopefully get past this round this year.”

K’Lynn O’Sheilds said, “I think we’re very excited because last year we got to the playoffs and we got past the point of history, but then we wanted to keep going but we stopped right at another point. I think this year we’ll make it past that point. I think in all we’re gonna hopefully stay together well and be as a team and fight together.”

The Lady Bearcats head to San Angelo for the regional tournament tomorrow.

They play Wink at 7 p.m.