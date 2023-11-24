SAN ANGELO, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Hawley Bearcats run their playoff winning streak to nine with a dominating 31-8 victory over Sonora on Friday night.

The Bearcats and Broncos struggled to put points on the board most of the first half.

Keagan Ables hit Diontay Ramon for the first score of the game in the first quarter. The 2-point conversion made it, 8-0.

Sonora answered and tied the game in the second quarter, but Ables scored the go ahead touchdown for the Bearcats late in the half to give Hawley a 14-8 lead at the half.

Hawley didn’t add to that lead until they found the end zone with :35 to go in the third quarter to make it 24-8.

The Bearcats added one more touchdown in fourth quarter to put the Broncos away.

Hawley moves on to the regional final where they will take on Stratford for the right to advance to the Class 2A Division I semifinals.