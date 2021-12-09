Hawley earns first trip to state with 19-12 victory over Marlin

It wasn’t easy, but the Hawley Bearcats are headed to the state championship game for the first time in school history thanks to a 19-12 victory over Marlin.

The Bearcats broke a scoreless tie late in the first half with a 1-yard touchdown run by Aeneas Segura. Hawley led 7-0 at the halftime break.

They extended that lead to 13-0 in the third quarter with another Segura 1-yard touchdown run.

That’s when Marlin made it interesting with back to back touchdowns, but they missed both two-point attempts.

Hawley sealed the deal late in the 4th quarter with one more score to make it 19-12.

Hawley is state bound for the first time in school history.

They will take on Shiner for the Class 2A Division I crown on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 7 p.m.