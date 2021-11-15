Hawley expects big plays from its defense every game

The second week of the playoffs is here, and to no one’s surprise, the Hawley Bearcats are still alive and kickin’.

Defense is one of the main reasons Mitch Ables’ team is undefeated this year.

Defenses want to slow down the opposition’s offense, but there is more to it if they want to be dominant.

Turnovers and big plays are imperative, and the Bearcats are delivering.

Head coach Mitch Ables says, “You need your play makers to make play you know and then our kids, they’re excited to play the game of football, and when something like that happens in a game on Friday, it just lights everybody’s fire and gets us ready to play. It kind of changes your mindset a little bit because you don’t have to take gambles that you would often have to do at another point in time. Defense does win championships, and we’re just hoping to continue to get better this week. There’s going to be challenges, and so far, we’ve met those challenges head on, on defense, but there’s going to be challenges from here on out.”

The 11-0 Bearcats are going over to Big Spring for their Area Championship game this week.

They play Sundown on Friday at 7 p.m.