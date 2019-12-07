Hawley falls to Post, 52-42

The 7th ranked Hawley Bearcats season came to an end after a 52-42 loss to 3rd ranked Post Friday night in Sweetwater for the Regional Finals.

The undefeated Bearcats and Antelopes traded blows in the first half, with the Bearcats leading 22-21 at the half.

In the second half, Post would outscore Hawley 16-14 and take a 37-36 lead into the 4th Quarter.

Post would take command of the game in the 4th Quarter, scoring twice to put the game out of reach and knock out the Bearcats.

After wins over Chico, New Deal, and Sundown, the Bearcats season comes to a close at the hands of the Antelopes.

Hawley closes out the season 13-1 in their longest ride in school history.