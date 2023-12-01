LUBBOCK, Texas (BCH Sports) – Hawley ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night in the Class 2A Division I playoffs and lost to Stratford, 46-6.

The Elks took command of the game with a big first half. They scored four touchdowns before Hawley was able to get on the scoreboard before the half, but that was the only score for the Bearcats.

Stratford continued to control the game with 18 more points in the second half. The Elks defense held the Bearcats scoreless in the final two quarters.

Hawley’s playoff victory streak ends at nine in a row. The Bearcats end the season with a 11-3 record.