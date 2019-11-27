Hawley finally breaks through to the 3rd round

The Hawley Bearcats are in the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history..

The Bearcats program is getting better every year, and they were able to bust through the glass ceiling with a victory over New Deal.

Winning is the goal in Hawley but getting to the third round is something that was on the Bearcats minds when the season started.

It took a team effort to get it done.

Tate Thompson said, “All week we focused on breaking the second round streak and I was proud of the guys at practice, every day we came focused. We would have liked to do it a long time ago but being the senior class that got to pull us through the second round is an awesome feeling.”

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “We’re just building on the momentum we have, it’s no secret what we’re trying to do but we’ve got some receivers that can catch the ball and Xavier gets better throwing every week so it’s there if we need it.”

The Bearcats are headed to Colorado City to take on Sundown on Friday night.

That game starts at 7 p.m.