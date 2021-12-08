Hawley finds a way to get into the Class 2A Division I semifinals

After their dramatic 17-14 win last week over Cisco, the undefeated Hawley Bearcats are in the Class 2A Division I state semifinals.

It’s been a long journey for the Bearcats, fighting through the ups, downs, lefts, rights, and loop-de-loops, but inspite of multiple injuries to key players in that pivotal game against Cisco, including running back Austin Cumpton, hwo was out with a back injury, the Bearcats stepped up, answered the call, and found a way to get the job done.

Head coach Mitch Ables said, “Playing time always helps. No matter who you are or what position you play. That time that they spent on the field in that game is going to be huge for this game. We are going to have to play most of those guys in the same spot that they played last week. We are going to build on that experience and try to get them ready to play.”

Aneas Segura said, “I’m a little bit more comfortable. I’m no Austin Cumpton, but I’m going to get back there and do what needs to be done for my guys because they’ve got my back and I’ve got theirs.”

Diontay Ramon said, “Playing in the backfield against Cisco was really rough, and it really got to me, and if I can do that against Cisco, I can do it against Marlin. Anything is possible when you try, and you do your assignment.”

Kickoff between the Hawley Bearcats and the Marlin Bulldogs with a trip to AT&T Stadium on the line is THursday night at 7 p.m. in Weatherford.