ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Stamford Bulldogs took on the Hawley Bearcats in their game one of the regional quarterfinals.

The Bearcats secured a huge first game win against Stamford 14 -4.

Hawley came hot to start the game scoring five runs in the first inning.

By the end of the fourth, the Bearcats lead 8-4 and scored six more runs to end the game in the six inning with a final score of 14-4.

Game two is set to be held at Saturday at 11 a.m. and game three will be 30 minutes after if needed.