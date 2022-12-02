A showdown between Cisco and Hawley took place at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium Friday night.

Hawley won the first meeting this season when playing for the District Championship against the Loboes with a score of 36 to 33 but tonight more was at stake.

The night belonged to the Bearcats. They won it big with a final score of 40 to 7.

Quarterback Rodey Hooper threw two touchdowns passes and running back Austin Cumpton scored three touchdowns on offense.

Hawley offense was able to excel and keep the points rolling in all night, the defense doing their job well and only letting up that one touchdown.

Head coach Mitch Ables said, “Our kids played well. I can’t express how proud I am for our kids and the way they played today and how they were able to band together and play as a team. We’ve been hounding about them doing the job and being excited about playing the game of football. We were excited and did our job tonight. I am super proud. When you are playing a team like Cisco, and you are able to beat them. That means you are playing well. I feel like we are playing pretty good at the right time right now.”

This win allows Hawley to advance into the Class 2A Division I semifinals where they’ll face Crawford.

Cisco ends their season with an overall record of 11-3.