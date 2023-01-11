The Hawley Bearcats got a late start to the season because most of the boys were busy winning a state championship in football.

They are five games into the year, and the Bearcats are 2-0 in district play with a victory over state-ranked Cisco under their belt.

The season is super young. Hawley’s players say that means there are plenty of ways they can get better.

Head coach Mitch Ables said, “Yeah, I think so. We play our district opponents throughout the year. So we know kinda what we’re getting into and right now the main thing is worried about what we’re doing. We gotta get better, try to run an offense, try to run a defense and work on the fundamentals and try to get better.”

Keagan Ables said, “We just gotta get better and not really worry about it. Just try and take it one game at a time. We’ve got Haskell next and just have to focus on that right now.”

Hawle didn’t play on Tuesday night.

They continue district play on Friday night at home against the Haskell Indians.