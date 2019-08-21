Hawley has new faces but same expectations

The Hawley Bearcats will once again look to make some noise this season after going undefeated in district play during the 2018 season before falling in an overtime loss to Sundown in the second round that would end their season. Many leaders are back and the Bearcats look to be in the running for a deep playoff run in 2019.

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “I’ve seen a lot of older guys take leadership roles and a lot of young guys trying to catch up with them so it’s kind of a little bit of both teaching and learning and a lot of effort right now.”

Colton Marshall said, “We have a lot of experience, good seniors, good leaders. We have young guys with practice to come up.”

Xavier Rodela said, “Playing as one, getting that chemistry going, I think from there the sky is the limit for this team.”

The Bearcats have featured star QB’s Quay Stokes and Dylan Frazier in back-to-back year. Now, they pass the torch on to junior Xavier Rodela.

Ables said, “He’s an athlete, I think he has a chance to hurt you with his arms and his legs also so we’re just trying to get him up with the rest of us. It’s his first year in the system so we’re just trying to get him up to par with everyone else and I think the future is good.”

Marshall said, “He’s deadly with his feet, he can throw the ball when we need him to, he can be a threat too.”

Rodela said, “It’s most definitely easier when you have a good O-line and a good, solid defense, a running back like Colton Marshall. I’ve got the pressure on my shoulders but pressure is good, it helps you stay humble.”

Rodela and the Bearcats first test of the season will come on the road against the Roscoe Plowboys.