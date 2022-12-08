The Hawley Bearcats were at Mineral Wells Stadium Thurday, looking to secure their spot in the Class 2A Division I championship game.

It was a battle between two undefeated teams, the Bearcats and the Crawford Pirates. With everything on the line for each team it was Hawley that came out on top.

The Bearcats won 34-20 and is now headed back to Arlington to play at AT&T Stadium.

In the first quarter, the Pirates jumped on the score board first with Luke Tobert quarterback keeper touchdown.

Hawley was able to answer right back when Senior quarterback Rodey Hooper handed it off to Austin Cumpton to score a Bearcats first touchdown. After a 2-point play, Hawley took the lead and never looked back.

In the second quarter Crawford was able to trail only by one14-13, but Cumpton scored again from 2-yards out. Then another 2-point play for the Bearcats to advance their lead in the game 22-13 before the half.

Hawley walked away with this victory and heads to Alrington next week for the second year in the row.

They play Refugio on Thursday at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.