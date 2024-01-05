Both varsity Hawley basketball teams took on Cisco, and each game had totally different outcomes.

Hawley earned the narrow three-point victory in the men’s contest. Keagan Ables, Camden Ables, and Diontay Ramon contributed to defeating the Loboes 45-42.

The Bearcats improve to 3-0 in district play while Cisco falls to 1-1.

The Lady Loboes beat the Lady Bearcats 61-22. They exploded to a 24-3 lead in the first quarter and kept the momentum going.

Cisco upgrades to a 19-4 record and remain undefeated in district schedule. On the opposite side, the Lady Cats continue searching for their first district victory.

Both programs battle Haskell for their next games. Cisco takes on the Indians at home on January 9th, and Hawley travels there on January 12th.