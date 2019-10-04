Hawley is enjoying best start since 2011

The Hawley Bearcats are 5-0 to start the season for the first time since 2011, when they missed the playoffs with a 7-3 record.

The difference this time around is the Bearcatsd are tried and tested with victories over state-ranked Hamlin, Albany, and Windthorst in the last three weeks.

The Bearcats are rolling, and they are looking forward to staying on that roll as they head into district play.

Colton Marshall said, “It’s great when we have all our aspects clicking and our team playing as one is a great feeling. I mean we’re gonna take one team at a time and see how far we can go and see what gets in our way.”

The Bearcats finish up non-district play on Friday night against Seymour.

Hawley is trying to win six games in a row at the start of the season for the first time in school history..

That game starts at 7:30 p.m.