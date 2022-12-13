The Hawley Bearcats return to the Class 2A Division I state championship game for the second year in a row.

The Bearcats lost to Shiner in the school’s first ever appearance in the title game in 2021.

Going to state is special for any team, but going to state two years in a row is even better.

Head coach Mitch Ables said, “Well I’ve had a lot of coaches tell me that there’s a lot of people that coach a long time that don’t ever get to coach in the state championship. I just count it up as being blessed and with a good coaching staff and a good set of kids to be back.”

Running back Austin Cumpton said, “You know to be back and be with my teammates to make it back again it’s a dream. Not everybody get’s this opportunity to do this. So, we’re all pretty happy to be here.”

Hawley’s Class 2A Division I state championship game is Thursday morning in Arlington.

The Bearcats face the Refugio Bobcats at 11 a.m.