Hawley is ready for first appearance in state championship game

Aeneas Segura said, “It’s crazy we’ve been talking about this since August 2nd.”

Kason O’Shields said, “Well we came in, same thing, August 2nd.”

Rodey Hooper said, “I mean the way we came together at the beginning of the season was pretty good.”

Four months later, the Hawley Bearcats lived up to that mind set and are now headed to the state championship for the first time in school history.

Kenny Moore said, “Everybody’s grateful and it’s really just a once in a lifetime. Sometimes it can happen four times type of thing in your life I guess you can say. It’s very exciting.”

And the community has been supporting these Bearcats not just this week, but the entire season.

Hooper adds, “I mean they’ve been behind us the whole time I mean they’ve been supporting us and coming to all of our games. Packed every single time.”

O’Shields adds, “Oh, it’s been crazy, like we go into Dollar General and Chiller’s and there’s signs of us. It’s just, our fans are amazing. We have a great community and they’re just our supporting us every game.”

But what Hawley is most focused on is their opponent Shiner.

Hooper adds, ” I mean they’re a good team, we definitely have to be disciplined. Can not take any reps off at all. We have to take them very seriously and see the outcome.”

Mitch Ables said, “Uh ya know, they’re just a hard nosed physical football team and they’re gonna run right at us. Make us stop ’em and they’re gonna ya know give us some problems on offense. They’re gonna fly around ya know they’re just a fast and very physical football team.”

To get this opportunity to play in Jerry’s World is something the Bearcats plan to cherish forever.

Segura adds, “There’s not a better way to end the season on my senior year so I’m really excited right now and the emotions are gonna hit me when I walk into the stadium. But, as of right now, I’m just really proud of my guys and blessed to make it this far.”

The Bearcats take on Shiner tomorrow at AT&T Stadium at 7 p.m.