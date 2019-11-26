Hawley is ready for first ever Regional Quarterfinal

The undefeated season for the Hawley Bearcats continues into the Regional Round of the playoffs.

Of course, last year they were eliminated in the Area Round.

This time around they took care of business, winning 44-13 over New Deal.

Now, they face a familiar foe that eliminated them last season in Sundown.

Sundown is an 8-4 team and Hawley is 12-0.

This is a very different unit from last year, and the Bearcats are looking forward to the challenge this time around.

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “We’re a little older and a little more experienced and they are too. It’s not going to be any secret, it’s going to be two good football teams playing. It’s going to be a good, physical football game. They’re physical, they like to run the ball, and can throw a bit. We’re physical, they like to run the ball, and can throw a bit. It ought to be a good football game.”

Xavier Rodela said, “Starting the game full throttle, not letting up the whole game, that’s what it was against New Deal. We got the lead early and didn’t let up, hopefully that’s the gameplan this week.”

Tate Thompson said, “I think our team this year fights, in the second half while other teams start getting tired we’re just getting started so just keeping that going. We thought about playing Sundown again but it’s really as much revenge as it is that we fell short last year and we’re not going to do that this year. We’re known as that ground and pound team so we’ve got to live up to the name.”

The Bearcats look to avenge their 37-36 overtime loss in the Area Round last year to Sundown on Friday in Colorado City at Wolf Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.