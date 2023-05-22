HAWLEY, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Hawley Bearcats lead a group of four Big Country baseball teams into the fourth round of the playoffs.

The Bearcats punched their ticket to the regional semifinals over the weekend with a sweep of the Stamford Bulldogs.

The sweep was powered by 25 runs in two games.

It’s been a fun run for head coach Jamie Seago and his team, and Seago is thrilled to get some more time with the 2023 Bearcats.

“It’s going to be fun. We’ve got a big group of seniors. We missed out on them during the Covid year, so we’ve made a lot of strides. We’ve come along way. I want to spend, at least, one more week with them and maybe more, but one more week with these guys,” said Seago.

He added, “It’s a priviledge. It’s an honor to be around them. I’m excited that on Monday we have to go back to work. I’m still nervous as all get out, right now, but they fought and did their job, and we got the victory, and we get to move on one more week. That’s all we were trying to do.”

Hawley continues the playoffs with a three-game series against Ropes.

The Bearcats and the Eagles get together for Game 1 on Thursday at 5 p.m. Game 2 is Friday at 1 p.m.

Every game is scheduled to be played in Midland at Christensen Stadium.