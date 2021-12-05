Hawley overcomes key injuries in State Quarterfinal win over Cisco

On Friday night, a clutch fourth quarter field goal by Hawley’s Kason O’Shields propelled the Bearcats past the Cisco Loboes, 17-14.

With this massive win the Bearcats accomplished something no other Hawley team has ever done before, punch their ticket to the Class 2A DIV. I. State Semifinals.

Even though the Bearcats were down a couple of key players due to injury, including their junior running back Austin Cumpton, the Bearcats next man up mentality helped them become Regional Champions.

“It’s just great that we can have someone get hurt, and then someone fill it in, and then still fight with a fight with a great team like Cisco. I mean, that was an all out dog fight right there. They fought hard,” said Rodey Hooper.

“It was about trust. I was scared playing running back at the beginning of the year, because I bounced a lot. I just moved a lot and I was scared to get hit and really it was just trust this time. It was just trust. I trust my whole team, and they’ve got my back,” said Diontay Ramon.

“When things go back, we just pick up on it, and make it good. Me and Hez (Parker) being out, that’s two starting linebackers and a running back. So that’s a big part in smaller football, you don’t have much depth, so the guys that don’t play those positions much, they stepped up well and I’m proud of them all,” said Austin Cumpton.

In the Class 2A DIV. I. State Semifinals, the undefeated Hawley Bearcats will face the Marlin Bulldogs. That game is scheduled for Thursday, December 9th, at 7:00pm, at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford.