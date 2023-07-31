HAWLEY, Texas (BCH Sports) – Monday was a very big day for most of the football players in the state of Texas and Big Country.

The defending Class 2A Division I state champions took the field to get ready to defend that crown.

Head coach Mitch Ables returns just five starters on offense and four on defense, so new faces will have to step up.

This year, Ables is joined by two sons on the varsity. Keagan is the new quarterback and Camden is expected to start at tight end. All three Ables are ready to go.

Mitch Ables said, “Oh, we’re all excited. I guess we’ll have a car full on the way down to two a days now. So, we’ll drive in and get to see all these faces we hadn’t saw all this summer. So, you know we look forward to two a days starting and getting after it.”

Keagan Ables said, “I’m really excited. I’ve been waiting for this since, I guess last December. Just getting the chance to play this year and it’s my second two a days, I didn’t get one my freshman year just cause of the injuries and I’m pretty excited.”

Camden Ables said, “I’m excited. It’s my first one. I’ve always been out here and just looking forward to it, for my first one.”

The Bearcats start the season ranked third in the state, and are picked to return to the state championship game this year.

Hawley opens 2023 on the road at Jim Ned on August 25.