Hawley scores late to advance over Sundown

The Hawley Bearcats avoided the sunset of their season by coming from behind to beat Sundown 22-21.

Sundown led for most of the second half of Friday night’s game in Colorado City, but Hawley led when it mattered most.

The Roughnecks went into the half with a 21-14 lead on the strength of their short passing game, and they stayed in front until the final 2:30 of the game.

Hawley scored a touchdown inside of two minutes to play, and the two point conversion by Colton Marshall put the Bearcats in front for the first time since the first quarter.

Sundown drove the length of the field late, but Hawley blocked a 34-yard field attempt with :19 to go in the game.

Hawley’s historic season continues next week. They take on Post in the state quarterfinals.