Hawley tops New Deal in Game 1, 4-3

After falling to New Deal in the Regional Finals in 2018, the Hawley Bearcats quickly avenged the series loss with a walk-off victory Friday afternoon at Hardin-Simmons.

The Bearcats trailed early in the ballgame, limited to just one hit through the first three innings.

Starting pitcher Tate Thompson was pulled after three innings (allowed two runs) with an arm injury.

Robert Ybarra went 4 innings pitched to finish out the game, allowing only one run while striking out 4.

The Bearcats found themselves down 4-3 in the Bottom of the 7th inning. However, with the bases loaded it was Jaron Reynolds who delivered a shot to the right-centerfield gap. Two runs would score as the Bearcats walked it off.

The Bearcats lead the series 1-0 and will resume on Saturday.