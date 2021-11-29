Hawley tries to make history this week

The Hawley Bearcats are one of four Big Country teams still alive in the high school football playoffs.

Head coach Mitch Ables’ team beat Coleman on Friday night to advance to the state quarterfinals for the second time in school history.

Now, they try to make history.

The Bearcats are trying to advance to the state semifinals for the first time ever, and for Aneas Segura and his team getting that done would be a big deal.

Aeneas Segura said, “It would be such a huge accomplishment. We’ve been pretty successful the last three years. We just keep getting better every year. There’s only one other team that’s done this before, so we are just trying to make history that next round.”

Kason O’Shields said, “It means the world. We just had to come out, put the work in the weightroom, and and show up every day and go hard every practice.”

Segura added, “The other day during Thanksgiving I said I was thankful for this run that we are having and the team. Everybody bought in beginning this summer, and it helped out, so much.”

The Cisco Loboes are next for Hawley.

The Loboes beat the Bearcats last year in the third round.

This year’s game is at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday.