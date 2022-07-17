The Hawley Bearcats football team is coming off its most successful season in program history. Their physical brand of football helped them make it all the way to state, and in doing so have set the bar even higher for this upcoming season.

With numerous starters returning at key positions this year, Hawley will be hunting for their 5th consecutive district title with a big target on their backs. The Bearcats say they are using that pressure as motivation.

“We have to come here every day and work harder, because we don’t just want to go there, we want to win it all this year. So we have to work hard every day in the weight room and come out on the practice field and work hard every day,” said Kason O’Shields.

“Our district is tough, from top to bottom. We can’t take a week off. It’s important because if you ever do take a week off you’re going to get beat. The target is big for us, but we can’t worry about those people staring at that target. We’ve got to worry about us, and take it one day at a time, and just try to get better and improve every day,” said Head Coach Mitch Ables.

The Hawley Bearcats kickoff the new season at home against the Jim Ned Indians, on Friday, August 26th, at 7:30pm.