Hawley working for a repeat of program best 2019

The Hawley Bearcats made history as they made it to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in school history. This year they return in 2020 looking to have more success. They lost Colton Marshall, a big member of their team last year to graduation. But, Xavier Rodela the quarterback, returns for the Hawley Bearcats and he looks to lead this team this coming fall.

Hawley Senior Xavier Rodela said, “I can’t even put that into words. I’m ready man, I’m ready for the season to get off and get going. I think we’ll be fine, I think we’ll be good. It’s not gonna be just me, we have younger guys that are gonna step up and do their job too, so I think we’re gonna be alright.”

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “He’s been a pretty good leader so far. We’re gonna rely on him heavily, he’s gonna have to run the offense and kinda be the guy that puts the guys in the right spots. He’s gonna have to orchestrate everything and be the quarterback, so we’re looking for him to step up and be a big leader for us.”

Speaking of Colton Marshall, Austin Cumpton is the man to fill the running back position this year as only a sophomore. Cumpton is ready to take the field and make an impact out of the backfield.

Cumpton said, “Yeah I’m ready to take over. I’ve got big shoes to fill, but I got it. It’s gonna be great. I’m coming from receiver but I’ve played running back before. It’s great to be back out here with your brothers. We were really hoping we were gonna play, now we’re out here. We love to play the game and we’re all glad. We all have a smile on our face out here having fun. It’s good to be out here.”

Ables said, “He’s got all the tools. He’s got a little speed, a little size. We don’t want him to be Colton Marshall, we want him to be Austin, so we’re just gonna see what that entails and turn him loose and see what happens.”

Hawley opens its season at home against Roscoe August 28th.