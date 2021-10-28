Hawley’s defense is riding a five-game shutout streak

The Hawley Bearcats defense is one of the best units in the Big Country this year.

Others are good, but none pitched five straight shutouts.

That’s right. No one scored on the Bearcats since September 10.

Twenty straight quarters without a point allowed.

47 days since anyone put any kind of score on the board.

If you don’t know, that’s good.

Corley Williams says, “It means a lot to us just knowing that we have what it takes to shut a team out. Just knowing that, they try and run it, we’re able to stop them, and then they throw it, and we are able to stop them. To me that’s a big deal, just knowing that, the offense not only has to respect our secondary, but they also have to respect us, knowing that we can make plays up front as well.”

Aeneas Seguara says, “The fact that, a lot of us were on the team last year, and we got those reps in, and we just earned each other so well and learned the game well, and then most of us came back this year, and it just helped us out a lot from the get go.”

Hawley takes on Colorado City on Friday.

They then travel to Forsan for the district championship.