Hawley’s Hooper is leading the charge on offense

Rodey Hooper and the Hawley Bearcats are making strides in this year’s season staying undefeated going into this week.

Hooper has 695 yards in the air and 12 touchdown passes to put his team at number seven in the state in Class 2A Division one.

Head Coach Mitch Ables says Hooper is a hard worker and keeps getting better everyday.

Mitch Ables said, “He’s one of those guys that’s getting better every week. He started out slow, but he’s catching up with the offense, catching up with the game plan. It seems like he’s getting better every week. He throws a good football, so we are hoping that if he gets the reads down and makes the right reads, he makes good throws.”

Hooper is a junior quarterback looking to lead his team to another championship trophy this year.

Rodey Hooper said, “Working better as a team. Trying to get everybody to bond really well. I think that’ll help us go further in the season and trusting each other as we play.”

The Bearcats believe the bond they created this summer is what has helped this team’s success early on in the season.

Aeneas Segura said, “We just got to keep working. We’ve got a good bond right now, and we’ve just got to keep it up.”

Ables said, “They’ve been playing together for a long time. We are junior heavy, but we’ve got a couple of seniors that are great leaders for us, so we are just looking for them to continue this thing and see how far we can go.”

Hawley continues the 2021 season Friday night against the Bangs Dragons at Forrest Field.