Hawley junior quarterback Keagan Ables entered the season as one of the new members on the defending state champion’s offense.

It’s working out just fine.

So far this season, Ables has thrown for 2,975 yards with 42 touchdown passes.

He was green when he started the season, but he’s getting better every time he takes the field.

Ables said, “I guess my mindset changed a lot just a lot more confident but everybody around me has been helping me get more confident. The line has been doing a really good job making a pocket for me and I just got to remain comfortable in there. And Waco is doing a good job running that ball and blocking also the receivers are running great routes.”

Hawley head coach and Keagan’s father, Mitch Ables, said, “You know he’s getting a little better every week, playing hard and becoming the leader that we need him to be in the locker room. He just shows improvement every week and we’re happy about that. He’s got a good relationship with those receivers and they’re starting to improved every week too. So, we’re messing at the right time.”

Ables and the Bearcats are in a for a tough one this week.

They meet Stratford in Lubbock at 7 p.m. on Friday.