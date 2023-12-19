HAWLEY, Texas (BCH Sports) – Keagan Ables’ 1st season as Hawley’s starting quarterback was a success. Over 3,700 all-scrimmage yards and 49 touchdowns helped the Bearcats finish with 11 wins and a state-quarterfinal appearance.

Landon Sykora said, “He did a phenomenal job, you know. He’s able to throw it phenomenally, like I said. You know, not only just what he does on the field, but his leadership also.”

Keagan Ables said, “Well, the receivers bailed me out a lot. They made some great plays, and they were able to run after the catch. Landon was doing a good job running the ball, and the line was doing a good job making a pocket for me.”

Besides his leadership, Ables’ work-ethic increased his progression. When asked how it felt to win this award, he never stopped showing love towards his teammates.

Keagan Ables added, “The guys around me helped me do it. I couldn’t have done it without them, and they helped me mold into that position. We started out the season a little slow. We dropped a few games, but we were able to put together a little run.”

That run, involved the six consecutive season Hawley beat all district opponents. The Bearcats averaged 44 points in those six games. That’s not bad for a first-year starter.

Keagan Ables continued, “Our motto is kind of expect to win. We strive to win a district championship every year.”

Guess what, Ables’ play helped continue the program’s winning tradition.

Mitch Ables said, “He got a little better you know. I know as the season goes on, you put more stuff on. He was learning and knew the guys to look for and knew what the defense was doing. You know, just overall he grew in every capacity he could. There’s a lot of kids that deserve that honor. He’ll just take it in stride and be thankful for it. Hopefully we can build on it next year.”

Hawley didn’t achieve their goal of defending their state title. However, the motivation added to Ables’ unlimited improvement, has the potential to return to Arlington for the quarterback’s senior campaign. But for now, Keagan Ables is the Big Country Homepage Underclassmen of the Year for the 2023 season.