Hawley’s Marshall is finalist for Mr. Texas Football

Hawley running back Colton Marshall is one of the ten finalists for the Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year.

The Bearcats senior rushed for an eye-popping 3,502 yards and 46 touchdowns this season.

His best game came against Windthorst. He ran for 517 yards and seven touchdowns on twelve carries.

Here’s a list of all of the 10 finalists for Mr. Texas High School Player of the Year:

ATH Devon Achane, Fort Bend Marshall

ATH Ben Crockett, McLean

QB Dematrius Davis, Galena Park North Shore

QB Ja’Quinden Jackson, Duncanville

DE Landon Jackson, Pleasant Grove

RB Colton Marshall, Hawley

WR Marvin Mims, Frisco Lone Star

QB Sean O’Keefe, San Saba

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall

ATH Ace Whitehead, Lampasas

The winner of the 2019 Mr. Texas Football Award presented by Wells Fargo will be announced prior to the 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, which will pit the Texas A&M Aggies against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday, Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston.