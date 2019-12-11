Hawley’s Marshall is finalist for Mr. Texas Football

Hawley running back Colton Marshall is one of the ten finalists for the Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year.
The Bearcats senior rushed for an eye-popping 3,502 yards and 46 touchdowns this season.
His best game came against Windthorst. He ran for 517 yards and seven touchdowns on twelve carries.
Here’s a list of all of the 10 finalists for Mr. Texas High School Player of the Year:
ATH Devon Achane, Fort Bend Marshall
ATH Ben Crockett, McLean
QB Dematrius Davis, Galena Park North Shore
QB Ja’Quinden Jackson, Duncanville
DE Landon Jackson, Pleasant Grove
RB Colton Marshall, Hawley
WR Marvin Mims, Frisco Lone Star
QB Sean O’Keefe, San Saba
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall
ATH Ace Whitehead, Lampasas
The winner of the 2019 Mr. Texas Football Award presented by Wells Fargo will be announced prior to the 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, which will pit the Texas A&M Aggies against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday, Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston.