Hawley’s Mitch Ables is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week

Bo Thompson said, “My father, he’s an alumni from here, he played on Hawley’s football team. All he could tell me was how they weren’t a very good football team.”

From 1968 to 2013, the Hawley football program went to the playoffs two times and had four winning seasons. Frankly, it was a football desert.

Ables said, “Hey offensive group, win on three! One, two, three, WIN!”

The program needed a man that was able to build a winner, and Mitch Ables was able to deliver.

Mitch Ables said, “I wanted to get that first coach job, and they gave me the opportunity to do it. Here we are.”

Here we are indeed. Ables took over in 2014. He delivered 63 wins with seven consecutive winning seasons, and the Bearcats just won their fourth straight district title. In hindsight it’s obvious he’s a winner, but the players could tell the moment he arrived.

Thompson said, “He’s a hard worker. That’s the first thing when he came to this school that I saw in him. He’s a freaking hard worker. He came here and changed this program around and put it on it’s heals and got it working.”

Will Scott said, “I remember I used to go to the football games, and it not being real fun, but when he started coming, and we started winning, it was fun to watch. I wouldn’t go and play. I would go watch them.”

Coach Ables is clearly good with the x’s and o’s. The record reflects that fact, but there’s more to his philosophy.

Ables said, “Just have fun with these kids that are out here. We consider ourselves a family out here and have fun and cut up and have a blast and hopefully win games in the process.”

Thompson said, “He’s a leader. He’s there telling us what to do, and we just accept it because he’s an awesome dude.”

He’s not just “a good dude” because the Bearcats are winners. Ables is delivering for his team off the field. If his players need something, he gets it done.

Scott added, “I probably describe him as a second father figure to me. He’s great with us. He’s always leading us.”

Ables said, “These kids need a dad away from home. I feel like that’s what me and the other coaches provide them with. We love them and we get on to them at the same time. That’s what this profession is about. Just being there for them and teaching them how to be a father and a dad and a friend.”

Thompson added, “He’s reallly showed us a path. He’s helped a lot of these kids out, I mean food. If somebody’s hungry, he’ll feed us. He’s willing to take us in. Anything we need.”

Scott said, “He’s there. You might now know that he’s there, but he’s there helping us out 100 percent of the time.”

Hawley head coach Mitch Ables is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.