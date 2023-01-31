The regular season in high school basketball is nearing the end, but the Hawley Bearcats got a late start to the season due to football.

Some guys had injuries from the fall that they’ve had to recover from, which has led the Bearcats to deal with a shortage of guys to play. Just seven varsity players in jerseys this season, which isn’t ideal for Hawley and having to deal with it late.

Mitch Ables said, “Right now we just gotta get in extremely good shape, we don’t have a lot of subs and I’m sure we’re gonna rob the JV of some players as we go and try to work on the things that we can control and that’s our effort and our attitude.”

The Bearcats have five games remaining on their schedule with hopes of a postseason in sight.