SWEETWATER, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Sweetwater Mustangs are back in the playoffs after missing out last season.

The 2023 Mustangs are one of the youngest teams in the Big Country, but they ended the season with 6-4 record.

Korda Moore is one of the few players on the team that isn’t a freshman or a sophomore, and he’s only a junior.

Moore led the Mustangs in rushing, averaged 7 and a half yards per carry, and found the end zone a total of 22 times.

His head coach says Moore is important for more than just one reason.

“He a tremendous athlete, but the best thing about him is his leadership,” said head coach Russell Lucas. “He such a great leader for our team. If you look at our roster, Friday night we played with 18 freshmen or sophomores. Everybody wants to talk about all of the young kids, but if it wasn’t for kids like Korda and our seniors, the leadership that they provide is fantastic,” Lucas added.

Korda Moore said, “We just want to go out and show that age doesn’t really matter. We want to prove to other people that being a young team doesn’t matter. We want to get better and better each week and show others that if you have a young team, you can beat anybody.”

Moore and the Mustangs are ready to start the 2023 postseason. They open things up down in Brownwood on Friday night at 7 p.m. against Godley.