Health and chemistry are leading Wylie’s resurgence

The Wylie Bulldogs are rolling with eight wins in the last nine games, including two wins to start District 4-5A play.

The streak was preceeded by a seven game losing streak.

It’s a true rollercoaster of a season.

As they approach the most important eight games of the year, the Bulldogs say they’ve got things straightened out.

Avery Brekke said, “I think, mostly, everyone coming back and being healthy. People have been out. We’ve been dealing with some injuries. Seniors, like Dylan and all of them, are dealing with injuries, and now that we are all back, it’s just perfect timing starting district that we could just all be back. I think that is what’s helping us win games right now.”

Dylan Jennings added, “Health is a big deal for every team. It’s also team chemistry. We’ve built a lot of team chemistry in the past year, and couple of weeks. We are working on a lot of defense. Defense is the key to any team. Coach has been great coaching us. He’s always knows what we need to work on.”

The Cooper Cougars are next for Wylie.

The Bulldogs and the Cougars meet at Cougar Gym on Friday night.