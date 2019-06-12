Helmets required at state tournament in 7-on-7

June 11, 2019 - The 7-on-7 season is in full swing, and there is something new on the field this season as teams are wearing helmets this summer.

The head gear isn't required for state qualifying tournaments this year, but they have to be worn in the state tournament.

The players are not the biggest fans of the new change.

Reese Hayes said, "It's not fun being the only ones out here wearing them but in all honesty it gives me a sense of protection when someone is coming across the middle or when I'm catching a ball. Me and a kid from Glen Rose collided, we hit pretty hard but we both had helmets on and I feel like it saved me."

Kade Kimmel said, "Nobody else is wear them but to qualify for state you have to have them on so you might as well get used to them and practice like you are going to play. The only difference is it makes it a little bit hotter but that is it, they don't really affect you at all. Last year, we got to qualify and we all went and had a blast with all of our teammates so we are looking forward to hopefully go again."

Taylor County is the home for a pair of state qualifiers on Friday.

Jim Ned hosts a Division II tournament beginning at 9 AM.

Abilene is hosting a Division III tournament starting at 10 AM.