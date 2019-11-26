Hemphill named Gagliardi Semifinalist

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ senior running back Jaquan Hemphill is one of 12 players that has been named a semifinalist for the 2019 Gagliardi Award presented by Jostens and the J-Club of Saint John’s University (Minn.) to the most outstanding football player in NCAA Division III.

Hemphill, who was named the ASC offensive player of the year for the second time in his career, finished the year with 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing and added 11 catches for 190 yards and four touchdowns. He was also named first-team all-ASC as a running back. He led the conference by over 500 yards rushing.

For his career, he became the school’s all-time touchdown leader with 56 and finished second all-time with 3,906 yards rushing.

Hemphill is the eighth Cowboy to be named a semifinalist/finalist since 2000 joining, Corbett Boone, Justin Feaster (2), Lance Moore, Jordan Neal, Jessie Ramos, Cory Ward and Reese Childress.

The Gagliardi Trophy, given annually since 1993, recognizes excellence in athletics, academics and community service. The award is named after John Gagliardi, Saint John’s legendary Hall of Fame head football coach who retired in 2012 with 489 career victories, the most in college football history. John passed away in October 2018 at the age of 91.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, D3football.com will announce the four finalists via live stream at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT. The winner of the 2019 Gagliardi Trophy will be announced by D3football.com on Friday, Dec. 20, as part of Stagg Bowl pregame coverage.

The trophy design features a sculpture of Gagliardi and a player, representing the teacher-coach and the student-athlete in a one-on-one sideline consultation. Hand-cast in bronze on a polished wood base, the trophy stands nearly two feet tall and weighs approximately 64 pounds. The words “The Gagliardi Trophy presented by Jostens & J-Club” are printed on the acrylic panel behind the figures. The words “Division III 2019 Player of the Year” and “Honoring Excellence in Football, Academics and Community Service” are etched on two panels below the figures.

Nominations were submitted by colleges across the country, and the semifinalist were selected by the J-Club Board of Directors. This year 12 semifinalists will now move on to the national selection committee. The Gagliardi Trophy national-selection committee is comprised of 16 Division III coaches (four from each NCAA Region), four Division III Administrators (one from each region), eight regional notable voters (two from each region),and eight national voters with Division III backgrounds, plus one fan vote that will be live soon on D3football.com and running until Monday, Dec.9, the same day the national-selection voting is closed. No J-Club members vote.

Semifinalists

Jackson Erdmann, Saint John’s University

QB | 6-4 ,215 | Senior | Global Business Leadership

Joe Germinerio, Ithaca College

QB | 6-2, 225 | Senior | Business Administration

Jaquan Hemphill, Hardin-Simmons University

RB | 5-11-185 | Senior | Exercise Science

Joey Longoria, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

DT | 6-1, 285 | Senior | Computer Science

Alex Minton, Denison University

RB | 5-10, 215 | Senior | Biology

Mason Opple, Hope College

QB | 6-3, 236 | Senior | Business

Josh Parks, University of St. Thomas

RB | 5-10, 202 | Senior | Business Management

Broc Rutter, North Central College, (Ill.)

QB | 6-2, 204 | Senior | Marketing

Robert Shufford, Birmingham-Southern College

RB | 5-7, 170 | Junior | Finance, Mathematics

Wyatt Smith, Linfield College

QB | 6-0, 205 | Junior | Finance

Cole Spieker, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

WR | 6-2, 215 | Senior | Middle Childhood-Early Adolescence Education

Gavin Zimbelman, Aurora University

QB | 5-10, 185 | Junior | Business Administration and Sports Management