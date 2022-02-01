(NEXSTAR) – The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away and that can only mean one thing – we’ll be willingly watching commercials, something we’d otherwise be annoyed to do.

Brands have paid millions of dollars to advertise their products – some 30-second commercials have sold for $6.5 million, according to reports – during the Super Bowl. In some cases, though, you won’t have to wait until Feb. 13 to see the commercial.

That includes one ad featuring celebrity chef Guy Fieri – with his spiky blonde hair and sunglasses – and some look-alikes.

Bud Light Seltzer is using a minute-long ad to take fans to the “Land of Loud Flavors” to highlight its hard sodas. Serving as the mayor of the magical land is none other than the mayor of Flavortown himself, Fieri.

The commercial, which you can watch here, starts with a group of friends opening a can of Bud Light Seltzer’s classic cola-flavored hard soda. It causes the nearby refrigerator to become a portal to the Land of Loud Flavors. The group is led into the new universe, full of citizens with beach-blonde hair, until they reach Mayor Fieri’s lair. After trying one of the hard sodas, Fieri declares the alcoholic beverages the “Loudest Flavors Ever.”

If you’re lucky, you may see your name, spelled out in neon lights, in Fieri’s land when the commercial airs during the Super Bowl.

Until Feb. 8, fans are invited to enter the ‘Get Your Name in the Big Game’ sweepstakes by posting on social media using #LandofLoudFlavors and #Sweepstakes or by entering at landofloudflavors.com. Even if your name doesn’t appear in the ad, you’ll still have a chance to win a 12-pack of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas, which come in four flavors: Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Orange Soda, and Citrus Soda.

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13.