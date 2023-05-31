Summer Smith helped the Hermleigh Lady Cardinals claim the Class A state title against D’Hanis on Wednesday. The junior collected three hits, three RBI’s and was the winning pitcher in Hermleigh’s 9-0 victory.

The Lady Cardinals took the lead in the first inning. Summer Smith delivered the only hit of the top half of the inning, but Hermleigh scored three runs. Hancock scored the first run on a throwing error by D’Hanis pitcher Kayla Looper. Smith’s basehit brought home Syirah Callaway, and the final run of the inning scored another throwing error by the Cowgirls that allowed pinch runner Reese Elder to come home.

The Lady Cardinals added another run in the 3rd inning without a basehit. Three Hermleigh hitters walked, and Victoria Martinez was hit by a pitch to force in a run to make it 4-0 in the Lady Cardinals favor.

The runs just kept coming in the 4th inning. Lexi Greenwood singled to first base and a throwing error by the first baseman allowed Sydney Hancock to score. That was followed by Smith’s second RBI single of the game, and Hermleigh led 6 to nothing in the fourth inning.

Smith continued to swing a hot bat in the sixth inning. She doubled to right field to drive in her third RBI of the game and extend the Lady Cardinals lead.

Greenwood added to her outstanding state tournament stats in the 7th inning. She singled to right field and drove in two more runs for Hermleigh to make it a 9-run lead for the Lady Cardinals.

In the circle, Smith was outstanding for the second game in a row. She went the distance for the Lady Cardinals and gave up just five hits, struck out five hitters and didn’t walk anyone.

The Hermleigh Cardinals are state champions!