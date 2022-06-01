D’Hanis claimed the Class A state championship with a 6-2 victory over the Hermleigh Lady Cardinals on Wednesday night in Austin.

The Lady Cardinals got the day off to a great start with one run in the top of the first inning. Smith doubled and drove in Murphy to give Hermleigh the lead.

D’Hanis answered that with a pair of runs in the first inning and two more runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-1 lead in the Class A state championship.

Hermleigh started to make some noise in the fifth inning. Destiney Hopkins grounded out to the pitcher, but one run scored to cut the lead in half and give the Lady Cardinals some momentum.

However, that momentum was snuffed out in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Cowgirls scored on a wild pitch and a basehit to increase their lead to four runs.

D’Hanis starter Marissa Santos held Hermleigh to just six hits and one earned run to get the win.

Hermleigh season ends with a 16-7 record for the season. They are state runners up for the second time in school history.