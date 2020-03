ABILENE - Four errors, five walks and eight two-out base hits enabled Youngstown State baseball to defeat Abilene Christian, 9-0, Saturday at Crutcher Scott Field. The victory lifted the Penguins' season record to 4-5, while the Wildcats dropped to 6-5 with games at Texas A&M and Northwestern State slated for next week.

YSU's first two runs in the first and third innings were unearned, and then tacked on a third on a fourth inning RBI single by Lucas Nasonti. Two innings later and with two outs, the Penguins put the game out of reach by placing four consecutive runners on base. Nick Caruso and Nasonti each singled. Jeff Wehler walked and Phillip Glasser followed with a two-run single to center field.