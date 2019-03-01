Hermleigh falls to Nazareth 48-17

February 28th, 2019 - The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals second trip to the Girls Basketball State Semifinal ended for the second straight season to top ranked Nazareth.

The Swiftettes held Hermleigh to just one point in the first quarter, leading the Lady Cardinals 12-1 going into the second.

Hermleigh did not score a basket until late in the second quarter, and Nazareth led 26-5 at the half.

Nazareth continued to run away with it in the second half, scoring 22 points to Hermleigh's 12.

The Lady Cardinals fell in the semifinal game 48-17.

Hermleigh's 17 points marked the fewest points scored ever by a team in the history of the UIL State Tournament.

Duane Hopper's Lady Cards end the season with a 30-6 record.