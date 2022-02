The Stamford Lady Bulldogs traveled to Haskell to take on the Lady Indians.

The Stamford Lady Bulldogs got the job done beating Haskell 57-46.

The Eula Lady Pirates making the short trip to Abilene Wylie this afternoon with #8 Hermleigh as their opponent.

The Lady Cardinals take down the Lady Pirates, 54-39.

#9 Highland and Westbrook traveled to Colorado City, the hornets won 46-44 with the game winner by Taylor Allen.

Other Scores:

Cisco 22

Lipan 37

Throckmorton 26

Sliddell 36