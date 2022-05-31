The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals are in the state tournament for the first time in five years, and they are already making the Big Country proud.

This team went hitless in the first five innings, but they still found a way to take down Chireno, 2-1.

Head coach Sammy Winters says that his team is ready for any challenge they might face in the Class A state championship game.

Sammy Winters said, “It’s all about the girls. The girls have answered every call and every challenge. It’s fun to watch them. I’ve coached a lot of years, a lot of groups, and this one is special for sure. I think they want it real bad. Hopefully, that reflects tomorrow.”

Sydney Hancock says, “It’s amazing. Going into tomorrow’s game, we’ve all got to be all in, all or nothing. Knowing we have the chance to win it. Not very many people do.”

The Lady Cardinals will play in the state championship game tomorrow at 4 p.m. right here at McCombs Field.

We will have continuing coverage through out the night and all of tomorrow leading up to the big game.