The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals played the Robert Lee Lady Steers this afternoon in Snyder for the Regional Final title.

The Lady Cardinals had most of the game in their hands leading two out of the three quarters.

Hermleigh fought until the end with seconds remaining, getting a three-pointer off to make it a one point game with 10 seconds to go.

The Lady Steers beat the Lady Cardinals 53-50.

The Stamford Lady Bulldogs traveled to McKinney to take on the Lipan Lady Indians.

The Lady Bulldogs struggled from the FT line late, but Layonna Applin’s defense kept Stamford ahead.

Stamford defeats Lipan, 59-49.

Stamford gets their 22nd straight win and clinches a spot in the state tournament, first in program history.