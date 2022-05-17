The teams in the state’s smallest class are playing the regional finals this week, so the Hermleigh Lady Cardinals are just one series win from going to state.

Earlier this year, the girls were in this same position in basketball, but they lost in the regional finals.

The Lady Cardinals are read to make things right with a series win this weekend.

Sammy Winters said, “Our girls, if it’s not basketball, it’s softball. If it’s not softball, it’s basketball. It’s only two, really. They run track. The two big sports for them are basketball and softball. We’ve got a good group of seniors. You always want every group to go out with a chance to play for state. That’s what we are excited for. Hopefully, we get a chance to do that here in a couple of days.”

Sarah Murphy said, “Not making it in basketball, I think, pushes us more, and we want it more to go in softball. I think we’ll pull it together for softball.”

This is an all-Big Country regional final.

The Lady Cardinals and Eula meet at Cooper on Thursday for Game 1 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 is Saturday at 11 a.m.