The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals matched their best season ever with year with a run to the state championship game in Class A softball.

The Lady Cardinals only had two seniors on the roster this season, but they proved to be invaluable.

Head coach Sammy Winters says Sarah Murphy and Serenaty Vargas were the right leaders for this team at the right time and were vital to their playof run.

Winters said, “I couldn’t have asked for a first, better group of seniors in coaching girls. I’m proud of them and proud of the way they battled through and have led this group to where we are right now. Just a tremendous job on their part. If we win, it’s going to be great. If we lose, they are still going to be great seniors. They are still going to be great people, and they are going to great things. I am just proud of who they’ve become.”

The Lady Cardinals finished the season with a 16-7 record, and they are state runners up for the second time in school history.