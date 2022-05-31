The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals used a 2-run 6th inning to slip past Chireno, 2-1, into the Class A state championship game.

Sydney Hancock tripled in the 6th inning to get the first Hermleigh run across. Lexi Greenwood scored to put the Lady Cardinals on top 1-0. That was followed by a sacrifice fly by Juli Munoz that scored Hancock from third base, and Hermleigh led 2-0 after the first half of the inning.

That was the only dent the Lady Cardinals could put on Chireno starting pitcher Morgan Collier. Collier only gave up one hit and struck out 10 Hermleigh hitters.

Chireno answered with one run in the bottom half of the 6th inning. Collier delivered an RBI single that scored Jessie Durrett to cut the lead to 2-1.

Hermleigh starting pitcher Summer Smith was excellent all morning. She struck out one and gave up six hits, but that one run in the bottom of the sixth was the only run Chireno could manage.

The state championship game is next for Hermleigh. They play Wednesday at 4 p.m. at McCombs Field in Austin for their first ever Class A title.